Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez Call Each Other 'Angels on Earth' Following Precious Interaction at Academy Women's Luncheon

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez trended on social media for their interaction.

The Academy Women's Luncheon was held on December 10, in Los Angeles. The event was filled with star-studded celebrities, including Grande, who has made headlines for her performance as Glinda Upland in Wicked, and Gomez, who starred in the musical Emilia Pérez.

On platform X (formerly Twitter), the two talented queens were seen interacting and posing for the cameras.

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande at the Academy women's luncheon.









Following this, Gomez's posted on her official Instagram account a photo showing her and Grande's hands with the caption, "An angel on earth."

Selena Gomez shares new photo with Ariana Grande at the Academy Women's Luncheon.

Grande also re-posted the heartwarming photo on her Instagram Stories and returned the compliment to Gomez by saying, "That's you @selenagomez."

Ariana Grande responds to Selena Gomez's Instagram stories calling her "an angel on earth"



"That's you Selena 🥹"

The two singers have both made their impact on the music industry with their chart-topping releases. As their career flourished, many lived long enough to see Grande and Gomez test out their limits by showcasing more of their versatility in film.

Grande was cast as Glinda Upland in the fantasy musical Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp. The singer was lauded by audiences and critics due to her performance on the musical sequences, her commendable acting, and comedic timing.

Meanwhile, Gomez was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for her performance in Emilia Pérez. The video eventually drew the attention of netizens, who were endeared by her reaction.