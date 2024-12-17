Madonna's Controversial AI Pope Pic Allegedly Prompts Threats to Her Life

Throughout her career, Madonna has consistently sparked debate and stirred up controversy through her daring and unexpected behavior.

From the 1980s onward, the pop icon has maintained a complicated and controversial connection with the Church, particularly after the launch of her music video for "Like a Prayer," which offended religious circles.

Following a series of her actions, Madonna faced excommunication from the Church on three separate occasions. Despite ongoing tensions and a lack of resolution between the Church and the blonde bombshell, controversies continue to escalate.

The most recent scandal involves an AI-generated image depicting Madonna alongside the 88-year-old pontiff, Pope Francis.

Madonna shares new AI photos with Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/3LVJ7zRQNH — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 13, 2024

In response to the fabricated post, the majority of Christians have criticized her, deeming it pathetic, creepy, and inappropriate.

The incident that sparked outrage within the Christian community, with threats of violence have been directed towards the pop star, resulting in heightened security concerns. Her security detail has reportedly been operating at heightened vigilance.

According to Radar Online, an insider with knowledge of the singer's situation has disclosed the current state of affairs, revealing, "Her team is now looking at how she's protected when she's out and about. The threats are real."

In the absence of any official confirmation, fans are left to depend on insider reports to validate the claims.

Meanwhile, it was widely thought by many that the "Material Girl" singer's social media updates were unsettling and unsuitable.

Even by her pathetically embarrassing attention-seeking standards, this is truly dreadful. Grow up @Madonna - you ludicrous imbecile. https://t.co/bVRgYjz2U0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2024

That is very creepy! — 🥰jewelre🥰 (@mystica1me) December 13, 2024

Madonna still trying to be “controversial” and “edgy” by using a tool that everyone has is pretty hilarious and pathetic — Stacy NYC (@Hustlediva1) December 16, 2024