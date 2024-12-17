Beyoncé Ranks 7th Greatest Pop Star of 2024 Following Her 1st Place Ranking on Previous List, Fans Frustrated

Beyoncé made quite the buzz when she was selected as the "Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century" by Billboard. However, netizens rolled their eyes at the magazine's new list of "Greatest Pop Stars of 2024," where Beyoncé saw a drop in the rankings.

On December 18, Billboard named the "Love on Top" singer as the seventh greatest pop star of 2024.

According to the feature, Billboard mentioned several key points discussing Beyoncé's impact this year due to her latest album "Cowboy Carter," her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, and her highly anticipated Superbowl performance at the NFL.

It also threaded on the singer's status on the charts, elaborating on the successful performance of "Cowboy Carter" in the Billboard 200. This was followed by noting Beyoncé's social media presence brought by her introduction of Team USA at the Paris Olympics and inclusion in a Levi's commercial.

As much as Beyoncé's newest achievement on Billboard's "Greatest Pop Stars of 2024" wanted to be celebrated, some pointed out how random the outlet's selections were in its lists. They also echoed sentiments about Beyoncé's drop from her previous first-place ranking to her current seventh place.

However, some argued that Beyoncé being No. 7 for 2024 made sense, since this year was heavily introduced to several breakthroughs from artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift.