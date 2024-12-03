Beyoncé Congratulated by Father After Being Crowned as Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century: 'Meant for Greatness'

Billboard has named Beyoncé the "Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century," the list that received mixed reactions from fans and celebrities alike during its build-up. Following this feat, the diva was congratulated by his father, Mathew Knowles.

On December 4, Knowles uploaded a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, reflecting on Beyoncé's childhood, passion for singing, and natural stage presence. Knowles noted that Beyoncé was "shy growing up," but was a different person every time she sang.

"Beyoncé was shy growing up," he shared. "But, as soon as she started singing, it was like a different person emerged and we knew from a very young age that she was destined to pursue her passion in music."

Knowles mentioned his daughter as an inspiration to others, "She turned everyone around her into a believer with her determination, work ethic, stage presence, and talent."

"Beyoncé, I am so proud of you," he continued. "This is another one of your many major distinctions, yet I sit here not surprised because I knew you were meant for greatness from the moment I held you in my arms for the first time!"

Knowles added, "Congratulations on being named Billboard's #1 artist of the 21st century and using your voice to inspire millions of people around the world. Love, Dad."

After the final ranking of Beyoncé in its "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century," Billboard defended its pick after netizens voiced out that Taylor Swift should be No. 1 due to her current sales, streams, and touring power.

Billboard reasoned that Beyoncé was selected because of her "influence, evolution, and impact" for the past 25 years.