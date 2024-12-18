Tory Lanez Calls Megan Thee Stallion's Harassment Claims 'Ridiculous' as Legal Drama Escalates

Tory Lanez has issued a response after Megan Thee Stallion sought a restraining order against him.

Early this week, Stallion shared a series of disturbing experiences she claimed to have endured from Lanez over the past few months, claiming that the "In For It" rapper had been working with bloggers to spread false information about her online.

Stallion's legal representative allegedly possessed evidence indicating that Lanez's father had provided financial support to Elizabeth Milagro Cooper, a blogger whom the female MC had taken legal action against earlier in the year.

Responding to these allegations in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday, Lanez's lawyers strongly refuted the accusations of harassment and urged fans to question Stallion's version of events.

In addition, they emphasized that the "payments" were unrelated to their client and expressed confidence that the facts would come to light during legal proceedings.

Megan Thee Stallion has filed for a civil restraining order against Tory Lanez.



“Mr Peterson was sentenced to ten years in state prison, but continues his campaign of harassment from behind bars.”



A hearing is scheduled for January 9. pic.twitter.com/7dUpckIFtz — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 17, 2024

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Has Filed a Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

The "Mamushi" hitmaker was also criticized for suggesting that Lanez's legal team had filed a petition to overshadow the release of her emotional documentary "In Her Words" on Amazon Prime Video in October 2024. Her accusations of being labeled "ridiculous" only added fuel to the fire.

According to a statement to the publication, Lanez's legal team said, "Megan's claim that Tory filed legal docs to undermine her new Amazon Prime documentary is 'ridiculous.'"

They also said that the timing of Stallion's documentary release did not influence the period of the court submission but was rather a response to "comply with legal guidelines."

The San Antonio-born rapper is currently pursuing a restraining order to shield herself from any potential future harassment, whether it be directly from Lanez or through other means.

Lanez was convicted on three serious felony charges. The "Lady of Namek" MC was also found responsible for inflicting "great bodily injury" upon Stallion.

Even though Lanez entered a not-guilty plea, his behavior and his misguided effort to hush the 29-year-old with a substantial monetary offer only exacerbated the situation.