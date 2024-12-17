Megan Thee Stallion Has Filed a Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Not even being behind bars could apparently keep Megan Thee Stallion safe from Tory Lanez.

Though the rapper is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting at Megan's feet back in 2020, she filed a new request for a restraining order on Tuesday, accounting for several months of abuse she's endured from her R&B singing ex following his sentence.

According to documents reviewed by TMZ, Megan affirms that Lanez has enlisted an "army of bloggers" to spread defamatory statements about her.

One of those bloggers is identified as YouTuber Milagro Gramz, who Megan sued back in October over claims that she lied during the highly publicized trial. In the lawsuit, she notes that Gramz directed her thousands of followers to a deepfake video of Megan having sex and falsely claimed that Tory Lanez's DNA was not found on the gun used in the shooting for which he was imprisoned.

Megan cites the proof as obtained phone call logs that point to a "conspiratorial relationship" between Lanez and Gramz. Her legal team is confident the obtained call logs will serve as sufficient evidence that Lanez has been harassing her via Gramz spreading "malicious falsehoods" and using her as his mouthpiece. "[Tory] has repeatedly discussed [Gramz] with his father," the filing reads. "[Gramz's] false statements regarding the Trial are part and parcel of a conspiratorial relationship with [Tory] in which [Gramz] acts as a paid surrogate used to spread [Tory]'s lies about [Megan]."

Noting that the "psychological warfare" she's endured following their 2020 shooting incident has led to a mental health decline, Megan also shares that much of the ensued drama has cemented her in a deep depression. Though not directly claiming to be suicidal, Megan does say she sometimes wishes Tory "would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture."