Carrie Underwood Returns to 'American Idol' as Judge With Modest Paycheck Compared to Katy Perry

"American Idol" Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood will return to the show as a judge. It's a career-defining moment of almost two decades in the making for Underwood, who will join judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the panel.

Underwood's new gig reportedly will pay her $12 million as compared to the $25 million contract with Katy Perry. After seven seasons, Perry exited the show.

Richie reportedly took home $10 million a season while Forbes estimated Bryan's salary at $12 million.

Even host Seacrest takes home $12 million a season.

According to a Life & Style source, Underwood and Perry's pay difference comes down to "time and priorities."

A new promotional clip from ABC shows Underwood going from a fresh-faced hopeful to an award-winning country music icon and now a role model for budding athletes everywhere.

Fans went wild over the video, some tearing up and others taking to social media to praise Underwood and support her new role.

Carrie Underwood becoming an American Idol judge 20 years after she won (and became the most successful contestant ever) is really so special.



From small town girl to music superstar! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YHvqyZzaN8 — Nick (@nicksawaboy) December 18, 2024

Carrie returns to @AmericanIdol as tonight's guest mentor performs her new hit single #CryPretty! Tune in at 8e|5p on @ABCNetwork -TeamCU pic.twitter.com/WDRhJMZvG0 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 13, 2018

My last concert was Carrie Underwood.

I'm not a real big country music lover, but I've been a fan of hers since she won American Idol years ago.

She put on a really great show!

A surprise was when she did Welcome to the Jungle as an encore.

Unexpected! pic.twitter.com/q5ifRDCbux — Ed A (@musicmaned) December 11, 2024

Ryan Seacrest, who infamously crowned Underwood victor in 2005, took to social media to share throwback pics of that time.

He wrote, "It's a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @americanidol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge's table."

It's a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @AmericanIdol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge's table. Welcome home, @carrieunderwood ! pic.twitter.com/vrxYKPrzr1 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 1, 2024

In an interview earlier this year, Underwood talked about her judging style, saying honest but kind.

From then on, she explained, "It's important to be part of somebody's story from that moment on."

This is when the "American Idol" franchise has much-needed heat with Underwood back onstage.

With extensive experience in several music genres as well as a close tie to the show's legacy, she is expected to bring new life and insight to her judging position in the competition.

Underwood is moving the show forward now, providing Idol with its next-generation star power, and fans are excited about possible future outcomes.

The new season will be debuting in the first half of 2025.