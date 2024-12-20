'I Wish You'd Die': Cardi B's Audio of Explosive Tirade Against Offset Resurfaces

Cardi B hurls ex-husband Offset under the bus in a leaked audio rant in a week full of highs and lows for them. Cardi was pissed and angry with Migos rapper Offset in an audio clip that was captured moments after the Atlanta star turned 33.

In a rant posted to X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B called Offset a "b****" and professed that she does not want to be back with him.

"Happy as f*** that I gave you attention for one day!" she stated. "Now you're trying to spin the narrative like I want to be with you, knowing that that's not it. I gave you some time out of spite because another n**** p***** me the f*** off."

CARDI B crashes out over beef with OFFSET, and she wishes OFFSET would DIE, and her children and other children can be FATHERLESS. pic.twitter.com/CbZrw47sSa — MR TEA SPILLER (@MSpiller46821) December 18, 2024

In the audio, Cardi B gives a real-life reaction to Offset sending these messages and trying to change the story about what he did with her.

She talked about how she leaked their DMs, in which she supposedly apologized but then told him to fuck off.

"B**** I will violate right now," she warned.

"This is why when your n**** get you mad, don't go entertaining s*** from the past just because somebody else get you mad. Because they can't f****** wait."

Cardi also alleged that Offset would like her to behave in a certain manner, which insinuates that she still has feelings for him and hasn't moved on.

"F*** you b****," she said.

"I will really violate and crash out for real. Stop. Leave me the f*** alone."

During one of the more heated exchanges, Cardi told Offset, "I f****** hate you, I wish you'd die. That's how much I f****** hate you, b****."

That resurfaced audio dovetails with drama that's been playing out on social media lately between Cardi B and Offset.

Even though the both of them seemed to patch things up at Offset's birthday shenanigans, the couple's dramatic relationship is still taking center stage.