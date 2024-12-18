Cardi B Claims Men Prefer '7s and 8s' for Control, Not Looks: '10s Don't Compete'

Rapper Cardi B sparked a heated debate over men's dating preferences after stating on a recent livestream that lots of men pick females they deem less chic to control them.

Many fans and followers have been either supporting or criticizing the Bronx native for her honest statements.

Cardi B explained why she thinks dudes are dating ugly "b****es" during the session.

According to her, this selection is motivated by a need for control rather than attraction.

"These b****es, they don't have nothing, they have to tolerate everything," Cardi said, as quoted by AllHipHop. "If a n***a do some f*** s***, the next day, the b**** is gonna answer the phone."

Cardi B Claims Men Choose Less Attractive Women Because They're More Submissive Than "Tens"! pic.twitter.com/NnGxC5fSh3 — livebitez (@livebitez) December 17, 2024

Using herself as an example, the rapper explained that she would not put up with disrespect in her own relationship.

"You do some f*** s*** to me, I'm putting you on f****** yellow, n****," referencing a glass of iced water.

Cardi B shared a story where she claims a hot man told her that he only dates "7s" and "8s" not "10s," implying that she rated so high. She said, "They just don't feel like they have to compete."

For one, Cardi reasoned, women who are "10s" aren't interested in manipulative power struggles, so they place an emphasis on being selected by a partner.

The remarks quickly spread across social media, generating discussions related to social standards for beauty and love.

Cardi's supporters lauded her for her candor, and her critics raised issues of self-esteem and body image over what she said.

Cardi B's new rant comes on the heels of a rocky stretch of personal life, which featured a very public split from ex-husband Offset, who was accused of cheating on her.

But, a few weeks ago, she confessed that she leaked Offset's text messages to make herself look like a "bad b***h."