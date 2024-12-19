Kelly Clarkson Cleverly Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

It seems like singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson subtly shaded ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in a visualizer for her new When Christmas Comes Around...Again album.

The festive video includes a classic yule log burning animation, featuring some personal touches around the fireplace— including stockings with their kids names, River and Remy, as well as one for herself reading "Mom." As for her ex? A fourth stocking simply read "Nope."

kelly clarkson's continual shade towards her cheating lying manipulative nasty red-flag narcissist rat of an ex-husband will forever keep me breathing pic.twitter.com/Q0FuLePRKQ — steph (@stephaniexkells) December 18, 2024

The "Since U Been Gone" singer and Blackstock, who once worked as her music manager, got married in 2013 and separated in 2020. Their divorce was finalized two years later after going through long disputes over custody and shared assets. While they were allegations of cheating and narcissism, neither have spoken to their truth.

Clarkson has very much moved on from the marriage, settling into her new routine in New York, where she relocated her family and self-titled talk show. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she explained, "I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change."

Clarkson took on the role of primary caregiver for River Rose, 10, and Remington, 8, wanting to give her family a new life in the big city. I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."

As for who will eventually get their stocking on the fireplace, Clarkson shared on KOST 103.5 last month that she's enjoying her solo time. "I'm a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat. It's not that I'm the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don't—I'm very noncommittal at the moment."