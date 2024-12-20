SZA Drops Mesmerizing 'Drive' Video with an Unexpected Guest Star: Ben Stiller

SZA has released the music video her song, "Drive," and it features unexpected cameo from a comedy great.

The new visual for the song dropped on Dec. 20 and Stiller looks mesmerized in the moody clip as he lip-synchs the words of the song while driving.

"I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere / Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear / I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere / Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere," he mouths behind the wheel of the car.

SZA also talks about all of the exes that still want to reconnect, but she has no time for them now.

"Balled so hard, I think I peaked / All my exes still love me / Call me up, he wanna freak / All my opps lookin' distressed / How you copy then compete?" SZA sings.

Stiller, still behind the wheel of the car, begins to drift to sleep before waking up with a renewed energy that allows the actor to do some doughnuts while leaning his head out of the window of the car.

Toward the end of the video, Stiller drives off, only for SZA to appear as a sexy alien insect as she crawls her way across the marsh. The song is taken from SZA's upcoming project titled LANA that was supposed to be released on Dec. 20, but it has yet to materialize as of reporting.

This is not the first time that SZA and Stiller have had an exchange. The actor reacted on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he found out SZA loved his Apple TV+ show, Severance.

Fallon read a tweet from SZA in which she wrote, "Was trying to be polite, but I really need a new season of Severance right the f--k now."

Stiller then retweeted, "Ok, ok, got it."

"OMG please accept my humble apology LMFAO whenever you're ready is fine, just dying of thirst. It's the best show ever, you're a madman. Thank you Mr. Stiller, king sir," SZA tweeted back.

"Whatever SZA wants, SZA gets," Stiller told Fallon before he went on to discuss the new season of the show.