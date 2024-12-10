SZA Has Fans Squinting At Her Odd Teaser for Upcoming Deluxe Album 'Lana': 'She Took A Sh** And Served'

SZA has officially uploaded the teaser video for her upcoming album, which both delighted and confused fans due to the clip's randomness.

On December 10, SZA finally dropped the teaser for "Lana," the upcoming deluxe version of her 2nd studio album "SOS," on her official SNS. With the caption, "Clock starts now. Happy anniversary," the clip caused wide anticipation for the much-awaited release.

SZA's bold move in the video became the highlight of many posts. In the footage, SZA was shown to be straddling a dark forest near a riverside. But fans were taken aback when she removed her pants down and squatted to urinate.

The video ends when SZA pulls out a tissue to wipe, before pulling her pants back up and heading out of the woods. The teaser then drops the title "Lana," alongside the description of the album being an "SOS DELUXE."

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their thoughts regarding SZA's actions in the video. The feedback from fans varied since some found it hard to grasp the artistic vision behind the clip.

"What's the creative direction behind this video tho like why she is pissing in the woods?" one asked.

what’s the creative direction behind this video tho like why she pissing in the woods??? 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/JPnD7mxGJI — 🐻 (@aubsinterlude) December 10, 2024

However, the majority didn't mind SZA's peculiar teaser and were just simply happy enough that the singer would serve new music content.

She took a shit and SERVED OMFGGG WE ARE SO READY SZA — nis (@LlVlNGDECEASED) December 10, 2024

pulling ur pants down acting like ur taking a piss/shit in the woods for an album teaser is actually insane but i’ll be tuned in https://t.co/2oRC78Aw3W — lex (@vampiiiros) December 10, 2024