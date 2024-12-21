Tika Sumpter Dishes on Sonic, Shadow, and Family Lessons in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' - INTERVIEW

En español

Miami's sun-soaked skyline sparkled behind Tika Sumpter as she settled into her chair, her radiant smile lighting up the room. The actress, known for her charm and versatility, was in town promoting her latest project—'Sonic the Hedgehog 3.' With her signature warmth and humor, she opened up to The Latin Times about playing Maddie Wachowski again, motherhood, and the joys of working alongside Hollywood legends like Keanu Reeves and Idris Eba.

For Sumpter, stepping back into Maddie's shoes felt natural. "It depends on the day," she laughed when asked who has it more challenging—Maddie, Sonic and his friend's maternal figure, or Tika, mom to her 8-year-old daughter Ella-Loren.

"Both of them have their challenges, but they also have so much joy. And when chaos hits, they face it head-on." It's clear Sumpter draws inspiration from her real-life parenting experiences, noting that Maddie's protective instincts mirror her own.

A Fan Base Across Generations

Sumpter's journey to Hollywood success started with soap operas like 'One Life to Live' and hit comedies like 'Ride Along,' but 'Sonic' has introduced her to a new generation of fans.

While she gets a sense of where the fans know her from, whether it is TV or a Tyler Perry movie, the Sonic fan base is different. "I never know what to expect when someone recognizes me," she laughed.

While you could expect to be filled with children, she says it is extensive in age, gender, and demographics. "It could be a kid, a gamer, or even a mom asking me to send a video message to their child. What's so beautiful about this movie is that it brings people of all ages together."

The joy that his saga brings her goes beyond the fans and the work itself. Meeting, some for the first time, the superstars who voice the animated characters was a blast.

"We had so much fun," Sumpter gushed when describing the 'Sonic 3' cast, which includes James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, and Natasha Rothwell, along with newcomers Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog and Idris Elba returning as Knuckles. "We had dinners, shared stories, and bonded as a cast. Seeing Keanu excited to play Shadow and Jim Carrey's energy was contagious. Everyone was happy to be there, and it showed."

Heartfelt Themes and Sonic's Evolution

While 'Sonic 3' promises action-packed fun, Sumpter says its themes resonate deeply. "Everyone has a role to play in life, and family will always have your back," she explained. "It's about making good choices but also knowing that when you stumble, your family will be there to catch you."

Sonic's journey in the film mirrors the challenges children face as they grow, and Maddie's unwavering support is a testament to Sumpter's belief in family values.

Tika's Next Chapter—And a Holiday Toast

Outside of 'Sonic,' Sumpter continues to build her career as an actress and producer. While she teased upcoming projects, she celebrated the announcement of Sonic 4 that very same day. However, with the holidays around the clock, she is focused on balancing work and family. "My daughter is my biggest teacher," she shared. "She keeps me grounded, and I hope to show her that you can follow your dreams and still be present for the people you love."

And what's her go-to way to unwind during the holidays? "A Christmas cocktail, for sure," she laughed, sharing her favorite mix—"Vodka Ginger Ale, it's a must!".

With 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' set for this weekend, fans can expect another high-energy adventure filled with heart, humor, and plenty of surprises. As Sumpter continues to shine on and off-screen, her story reminds us of the magic of embracing chaos, leaning on family, and following your heart.

Originally published in The Latin Times