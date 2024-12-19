Lizzo Mistook the New 'Superman' Trailer for Her Own Music Video

The trailer for the upcoming Superman movie looked pretty familiar to singer and rapper Lizzo.

The teaser clip for the highly anticipated movie dropped on Dec. 19 and Lizzo joked that the video -- one scene in particular in which the titular character, played by David Corenswet, saves a little girl from a slow-motion explosion -- has some parallels to her 2023 music video for her song "Special."

In the video, Lizzo plays a superhero who at one point gets in between a slo-mo crash and a young girl just in the nick of time.

"In case nobody told you today, you're special / In case nobody made you believe, you're special," she sings.

On Thursday, Lizzo shared a clip of the scene from her music video to her Bluesky account and compared her music video to the trailer for Superman.

"I just watched the new Superman trailer and I thought it was the Special music video for a second," she wrote.

Lizzo then followed it up with another post to her account.

"Naw but forreal.. I watched the Superman trailer and I have thoughts..."

She went on to call Rachel Brosnahan's casting as Lois Lane "perfect" and asked whether "the actor playing Superman" is British. "I think showing the dog was cute but premature," she added of one scene in the trailer in which Clark Kent's trusty sidekick, Krypto, rescues him after a crash into icy terrain.

"1) Perfect Lois Lane casting 2) Is the actor playing Superman British? 3) I think showing the dog was cute but premature 4) might be a good lex Luther.. he certainly looks the part. Is that Benedict cumberbatch?" her entire post said.

Released in 2022, "Special" is the title track of Lizzo's fourth studio album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single, "About Damn Time," dominated the charts, spending two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the coveted Record of the Year award at the 2023 Grammys.

Lizzo has been active on Bluesky since mid-November, joining the rapidly growing platform alongside many others in the wake of the 2024 presidential election.

"I hate the internet. Anyways I joined bluesky cus we're leaving toxicity in 2024," she shared at the time.

Lizzo has not used her X account since September 2023.

Bluesky has seen over a million new users in the week-plus since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election over Kamala Harris, whom Lizzo and several other celebrities had backed.

Trump's longtime supporter, Elon Musk, purchased Twitter for $44 billion from Bluesky founder Jack Dorsey in 2022 before rebranding the site as X. Musk is set to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Check out the trailer for the new Superman movie below: