Minnesota Vikings Hit the 'Camp Rock' Dance in Perfect Formation After Game-Winning Move

The Minnesota Vikings are going viral once again thanks to their impressive dance moves.

On Dec. 23, the Vikings played the Seattle Seahawks. During the game, Vikings safety Theo Jackson intercepted the Seahawks quarterback with less than a minute left in the game in order to cinch victory in a close call against the Seahawks. They won 27-24, extending their win count to 13 with only 2 losses this season.

To celebrate the W, the defensive team of the Vikings gathered together in the endzone in order to recreate some dance moves from the Disney Channel classic, Camp Rock 2. They mimic the scene from the movie where Demi Lovato's character as well as others from the move perform a celebratory dance from the show as they move down the path as a single unit.

Vikings really hit the Camp Rock celly on the game-winning INT#MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/aJhpM3wiif — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2024

Earlier this month, the team had Marlon Wayans fangirling over them when they recreated a dance from his movie White Chicks. Players Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus mimicked the moves of Marlon and Shawn Wayans' White Chicks characters from the 2004 film.

Prior to the dance, Metellus intercepted Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first half. He was then joined by Bynum in the endzone where he performed the dance battle scene with his teammate to the tune of Run-DMC's "It's Tricky."

The celebration went viral and it ended up catching the attention of Wayans who posted a clip of the dance to his Instagram account alongside the clip from White Chicks.

"My bro-in-law is a die hard @dodgers @lakers and @vikings fan is up in heaven TROLLING me right now! Not the white chicks dance 😂😂😂 d-mn Greg i know this is you," he said

Wayans caption referenced his brother-in-law, Greg, who passed away earlier this year.

Prior to the White Chicks dance, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared that Bynum practiced the dance moves before showing them off on live TV.

"We watched it a million times. The mental reps is everything. Just like watching film. You watch it, then it's 'all right, Josh, we gotta master it.' Took 30 minutes one day, just to master it. Now it's locked in. Now we know. So before every game we walk through it," Bynum said, according to Pelissero.

Bynum: "We watched it a million times. The mental reps is everything. Just like watching film. You watch it, then it’s ‘all right, Josh, we gotta master it.’ Took 30 minutes one day, just to master it. Now it’s locked in. Now we know. So before every game we walk through it. But… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2024

Prior to their viral White Chicks dance, the team also recreated a dance from the movie The Parent Trap.