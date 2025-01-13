Justin Timberlake's Bizarre Interaction With Fans Who Want to Race Him Goes Viral

Justin Timberlake is making waves on social media once again. This time around, it is for an interaction caught on video.

In a clip posted to X, a group of males can be heard heckling the singer as they are both stopped at a light.

"Roll down the window," one man shouts at the singer.

"You want something?," Timberlake responds, clearly irritated at the direction given to him by the fans.

The others then encourage Timberlake to race, before they repeat their offer of racing while Timberlake asks them repeatedly if they want anything in particular.

"Get out of here you f--king pr-k," a person can be heard saying before the video cuts off.

🚨 YIKES! Justin Timberlake is once AGAIN going viral after a video of him cursing and acting erratic towards fans leaks. Quite the potty mouth the former DWI recipient has while behind the wheel of his car.🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/k4AmQgMXtq — Justin Timberjail (@justintmbrpussy) January 12, 2025

The offer to race comes after Timberlake was arrested in 2024 with a DWI charge. However, that charge was dropped and Timberlake plead guilty to a charge of driving while ability impaired.

According to CBS, Timberlake was forced to pay a fine of $500 with a $260 surcharge. On top of the fine, Timberlake was also forced to do 25 hours of community service as part of his deal.

This is not the first time that Timberlake has gone viral. In December, the "Not a Bad Thing" singer experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

In video taken from the event, Timberlake's groin became the center of attention while performing his hit song "Mirror" from his 2013 album The 20/20 Experience.

Timberlake is set to continue his tour through the summer and is set to conclude in France in July. He previously had to cancel multiple shows on his tour due to health reasons.

"I'm so sorry Oklahoma City. I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in Nola and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support — y'all know I hate doing this," he said in a post to his Instagram Stories.

He also cancelled a show in October due to bronchitis and laryngitis and another show before that for an injury that he has yet to reveal the cause of at this time.