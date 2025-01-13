LiAngelo Ball Signs Recording Deal Worth Up to $13 Million After Viral Success of 'Tweaker': Report

LiAngelo Ball could have a big future in music.

According to a post shared by DJ Akademiks, Ball has reportedly signed a contract that is worth somewhere between $8 million and $13 million.

"LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label," the tweet shared by Akademiks reads.

"Congrats to G3 Gelo," he captioned the post.

The news of the reported contract remains unconfirmed and Ball has not commented on the matter at the time of reporting.

However, the viral success of his song "Tweaker" continues to rage on. Chart account Chart Data on X reports that Ball's song sold almost 100,000 units in its first full week of release.

"LiAngelo Ball (G3)'s "Tweaker" sold 94K units in its first full week of release in the US," the tweet reads.

Ball's song has gone viral on social media and the video is nearing 8 million views on YouTube where it now sits at 7.8 million views. The song has done well on other streaming services and previously peaked inside the top 10 on Spotify. While the song has since slipped out of the top 10 on the chart, it remains inside the top 15 and is currently at No. 14 with over 1 million streams daily on the platform.

While various other rappers have come out to support the song, Ball has yet to confirm if he will have Boosie Badazz or Moneybagg Yo hop on the remix after they expressed interest on social media.

After the success of the song, Ball has gone on to book a gig at Rolling Loud California. The now rapper has definitely come a long way after previously playing for the G League team Greensboro Swarm and in the preseason team for the Detroit Pistons.