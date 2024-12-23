Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Hold Hands in Aspen, Are They Dating?

Could Anderson .Paak be all Mariah Carey wants for Christmas?

The couple has long been the subject of romance rumors and they were spotted out again, fueling the claims even more.

TMZ obtained pictures of the two singers holding hands while out to dinner in Aspen, a place that Carey frequents for the Christmas season. Carey and Anderson dined at Catch Steak and the outlet claims that they were holding hands while going into the dining establishment.

On top of holding hands, Anderson held the door open for Carey and had one arm around her waist. Other diners at the establishment shared that Carey and Anderson left the eatery separately.

But sources told TMZ that the two are not dating and are just working on music together. They have been in Aspen working on new music together and they went to dinner to take a break from their creative process.

Carey and Anderson have been spotted on several occasions over the last couple of months. Anderson was spotted at one of Carey's Christmas shows in November.

A TikTok user shared a video of himself in the studio with Carey where they were joined by Anderson at Electric Lady Studios in June.

In January, Anderson field for divorce from his wife, Jae Lin, whom he had been married to for 12 years. They share two children together and both sought joint legal and physical custody of their children.

In December 2023, Carey broke up with her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after seven years together.

"With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever," he said in a statement to NBC.

"I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters," he added.

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer. The singer confirmed their romance in 2017.