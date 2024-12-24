Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson Apologizes in Advance for Skipping the Locker Room to Watch Beyoncé's Halftime Show

Beyoncé is set to take the stage as part of the NFL's Christmas football games, and even the players will be tuned in to see her performance.

One such player is Lamar Jackson, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson's team will be facing off against the Houston Texans, Beyoncé's hometown team, when the queen will be taking the stage.

However, Jackson's eyes won't stray from the stage and he made it clear that he will be skipping locker room time in order to watch Beyoncé perform.

"Going to go out there and watch, man," he said during a press conference on Dec. 23.

"First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it's at our game, that's dope. I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry, [coach John] I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry, [coach John] Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas," he added.

The Ravens and the Texans are not the only teams facing off as part of Netflix's deal with the NFL. The streaming platform will also feature a face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and he Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yahoo reports that Beyoncé will be performing songs from her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter, although it is not known what songs she will be officially performing. There are rumors of potential guests stars for the setlist. Among the list of performs circulating for a potential appearance include Post Malone and Shaboozey.

This is not Beyoncé's first time performing at a Super Bowl show. She previously headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. During her time on stage she performed many of her classic songs like "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies" and even brought out her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Prior to the football games commencing and Beyoncé's performance, Mariah Carey will be opening the action with a pre-taped performance of her No. 1 single "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Over the last year, Beyoncé has been busy. Cowboy Carter scored 11 Grammy nominations, the most for an artist at the 2025 ceremony. She also voices Nala in the latest Lion King movie, Mufasa: The Lion King. Her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, is also in the movie, voicing Kiara.