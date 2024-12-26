Britney Spears Posts Rare Video With Son Jayden After Reuniting on Christmas: 'Tears of Joy'

Britney Spears reunited with her youngest son for the holiday season.

In a video posted to her Instagram account on Dec. 25, Spears shared a video of her reuniting with her son, 18-year-old Jayden. In the clip, Spears is dressed in a red dress and black choker. She wishes everyone a merry Christmas, which is then echoed by Jayden.

"This is my baby," she adds.

In the caption for the post, Spears said that she was very "blessed" this year to have Jayden back in her life.

"Best Christmas of my life. I haven't seen my boys in 2 years! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed! I'm speechless thank you Jesus!" she exclaimed.

Jayden's attempt at a reconciliation comes as Spears' child support payments to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, have ended.

In November, it was revealed to Page Six that Jayden was the one who reached out to his mother.

"Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home. She was very happy to hear from and see him," a source told the outlet.

Since 2008, Jayden and his 19-year-old brother, Sean Preston, have been under full custody of Federline and they relocated to Hawaii in 2023 after Federline's now wife took a position at the University of Hawaii.

Prior to their reunion on Christmas, a source shared that Spears and Jayden had reunited, albeit briefly on other occasions.

"[Jayden] is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It's going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice and (it) was very brief," the source said.

Spears has been consistently sending $20,000 per month for the child support payments for her sons. Originally, Federline was receiving $40,000 monthly for their children, however, an agreement was then amended to $20,000 once Sean Preston reached adulthood at age 18.