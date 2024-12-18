Britney Spears Is Blowing Through Millions But No Longer Has an Income: Report

Britney Spears' team is reportedly concerned for her over the amount of money she continues to spend.

A source spoke to In Touch about the singer's recent trip to Mexico and how it has affected her financially.

"She blew a fortune on her recent birthday bash in Mexico, and that's just the tip of the iceberg," the source said.

However, Spears is reportedly against being more cautious with her money.

"Her money managers have been begging her to slow down her spending. She totally ignores their warnings, though, and just accuses them of trying to control her like her father," they added.

During Spears' conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her finances and according to the source, she is now not listening to anyone who tells her "no."

"Sure, when Britney was doing huge concert tours and topping the charts, she could spend this way, but those days are over. She says she's done with the music industry, so it's not as though there's any potential for new earnings there," the source added.

While the star reportedly earned over $12 million for her memoir, The Woman in Me, that money is now "long gone" according to the source. Now, Spears only has her upcoming biopic in the works.

"There's just no way to predict how much that will bring in for her though. Truth is, her money is running out, but she's still spending like there's a bottomless pit of cash," they shared.

Spears has not commented on her financial status.

Earlier this month, Spears shared that she was moving to Mexico and was happy to be "so far from America."

"I'm house hunting and this place is insanely beautiful !!! Thank you Jesus for a place so far away from America !!!" she said in an Instagram video.

Spears shared that she was moving to Mexico to get away from the paparazzi, accusing them of being "relentless and unkind."

However, TMZ reported that Spears was not actually moving to Mexico and that she was just on a solo birthday trip to the country. Sources told the outlet that the singer is "saying quirky things online."

On her 43rd birthday, Spears finalized her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Asghari filed to divorce the "Circus" songstress in August 2023. The pair were wed only 14 months before their split. Asghari reportedly walked away with nothing since there was a prenup in place.