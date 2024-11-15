Britney Spears' Son Jayden Initiates First Step Toward Reconciliation Amid End of Child Support Payments

Britney Spears' son Jayden reportedly took the first steps in repairing and strengthening his relationship with her.

An insider confirmed to Page Six, "Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home. She was very happy to hear from and see him."

Following their stepmother Victoria Prince's new position at the University of Hawaii, Jayden and his brother Sean Preston decided to relocate to Hawaii last year.

Since 2008, the boys have been under the full custody of their father, Kevin Federline, following his separation from Britney a year prior.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, the attorney representing Kevin, has recently revealed that the former DJ knew about Jayden's intention to visit his pop star mother.

Additionally, the outlet's insider said, "[Jayden] is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It's going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice and (it) was very brief."

Another source told Us Weekly, "Jayden and Britney have a great relationship," and claimed that he intends to stay in California due to his upcoming college plans in the state.

The possibility of his older brother Preston reuniting with Britney in the near future remains uncertain.

News of Jayden and the "Toxic" singer seemingly reconciling briefly came just as Britney prepares to issue her final child support payment on Friday, November 15.

For the past 17 years, she has been consistently sending $10,000 every two months to her ex-husband.

Initially, Kevin was receiving $40,000 monthly from the singer due to their children residing with him in Hawaii, but they reached an agreement of $20,000 once their eldest son, Sean Preston, reached the age of 18.