Princess Love Posts Extremely Unflattering Photo of Sukihana Amid Ray J Drama

Princess Love is putting Sukihana on blast amid the ongoing drama between them and Ray J.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 26, Love shared an extremely unflattering picture of Sukihana where she is smiling with her face scrunched up.

After posting the picture, Love shared that she is done for now.

"Ok I'm done..I think," she shared on the next Instagram Stories.

The unflattering post comes after Love has accused Ray J of cheating with Sukihana. Love allegedly got ahold of her estranged husband's phone.

"Hey suki, it's Princess... I don't want Ray please tell him to stop trying to [have sex with her]. Got a hold of his phone.. damn it's a lot of b*****s in here," she allegedly said in the messages.

"By the way he said he hates when you keep calling him with no hair lol. On FaceTime," she added.

Love is the mother of Ray J's two children and shared that she was just being petty for Ray J going through her phone first.

She then confirmed that Sukihana have been intimate and have a romantic relationship ongoing.

However, Love went on to share some of the alleged messages exchanged between Ray J and Sukihana, apparently revealing his freakier side.

"I still got you yo p****y juice on me - I kept it on - haven't took a shower yet," one of the messages read, according to TMZ.

Princess Love filed for divorce again earlier this year, claiming she and Ray J mutually agreed to separate.

"We have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways," she said in a statement to Instagram, according to All Hip Hop.

"This decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic," she added.