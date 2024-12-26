Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson Didn't Actually Get to See Beyoncé's Halftime Show Like He Planned

Beyoncé's Netflix halftime show was watched by millions but not by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Queen Bey took the stage at NRG Stadium in Houston during the halftime show of the Texans vs. Ravens game. While he initially said he was going to watch the show and apologized to his coach and teammates in advance, Jackson revealed that he didn't actually follow through.

"No, I was locked in. That was just for you all. I was in here, in the locker room preparing for the second half," Jackson said after the game on Dec. 25, according to Yahoo.

In a press conference on Dec. 23, Jackson shared that his eyes were not going to stray from Beyoncé during her highly anticipated halftime show.

"Going to go out there and watch, man," he said.

"First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it's at our game, that's dope. I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry, [coach John] I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry, [coach John] Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas," Jackson added.

While Beyoncé's performance captured the eyes of many, not everyone was a fan. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was quick to clap back at the showcase.

"Beyoncé has been LOST since Destinys Child," he said, quote tweeting an old tweet from him from 2023 that shared how he thought Rihanna was far superior to Beyoncé.

Beyoncé has been LOST since Destinys Child. https://t.co/TbMZHngl6z — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 25, 2024

Portnoy was not the only one to share that sentiment as others compared Beyoncé's halftime show performance to that of Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl one.

Many believed that the stages looked familiar, however, others came to Queen Bey's defense and said that she was incorporating a floating stage in her performances before Rihanna ever did.

During her performance, Beyoncé performed songs form her acclaimed Cowboy Carter album and was joined by Post Malone, Shaboozey and her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The NFL also featured a face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and he Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas.