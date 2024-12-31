Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Marriage Trouble Claims With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has once again put the troubled marriage rumors to rest.

The wife of pop star Justin Bieber posted a video to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 30 that showed a man laughing. In the clip that was posted, the man appeared to clap back at haters, saying: "You're not well, and it's OK."

Bieber confirmed that this exactly what she wanted to say to the haters, particularly those who have doubted her marriage to Justin.

"Me to all of you on the internet," she captioned the video.

The drama allegedly began when Justin posted a picture to his Instagram Stories with a song by Jacquees called "B.E.D." He focused on the lyrics "I know you wanna love / But I just wanna f--k / And girl, you know the deal / I gotta keep it real."

Shortly after, his wife posted the song "30 for 30" by SZA where she highlighted the lyrics: "But if it's f--k me, then f--k you / And that's the way I like it."

People then speculated that the couple was spending the holidays apart after Bieber posted a series of Caribbean pictures to her account, which is not where her husband is believed to be.

Justin then reportedly posted a video that said: "Coparenting is failing like tf." His wife then posted another SZA song, "What Do I Do," to her stories which is allegedly about finding out that your partner cheated on you.

However, Bieber's clap back seemingly quelled the rumors of drama.

This is not the fist time that Bieber has hit back at haters in the past couple of months. In November, a source close to the couple spoke with People and shared that she and Justin "laugh" at the divorce rumors that have circled the couple for years.

"They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It's annoying but just noise," the source told People.

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September this year and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. Since then, the couple has only reportedly gotten stronger.

"They seem even more in love since the baby arrived. [Justin's] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband," a source said to People after the birth of Jack.

While they have yet to reveal much about their son, the couple has showed off glimpses of him on their social media pages. For Halloween, he was dressed as Rufus from the Disney show Kim Possible.

After he was born, they posted a picture of his foot to Instagram where they announced his birth. Then, in November, Bieber shared a picture of their son while the couple was out for a walk.