Jay-Z Tries a New Tactic to Get His Rape Case Thrown Out

Jay-Z and his legal team are trying new legal means in order to have the rape allegations against him tossed out.

The rapper's lawyer, Alex Spiro, shared a two-page letter to the judge in the case, Judge Analisa Torres. It was revealed on Dec. 30 and shared that the case cannot proceed due to it being barred.

"Plaintiff cannot recover for her sole claim under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (the GMV Law), as a matter of law, because the statute does not have retroactive effect. Plaintiff asserts a violation of the GMV Law for conduct that purportedly occurred in September 2000. But the GMV Law was not enacted until December 19, 2000, three months after the FAC claims the conduct occurred, and cannot apply retroactively to create a cause of action unavailable to Plaintiff at the time in question," the letter reads, according to Deadline.

The alleged assault took place on Sept. 7, 2000 during one of Diddy's parties. Since the allegations were made public, Jane Doe has come forward with some inconstancies with her statement.

"I have made some mistakes," she told NBC News.

She has still gone on to claim that the overall allegations against the rapper are still true. One of the inconstancies highlighted was that she alleged her father picked her up after the alleged assault, but her father does not recall this.

Spiro made sure to highlight the inconstancies.

"According to the FAC, Plaintiff was driven from Radio City Music Hall to a 'large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway' — a drive that took 20 minutes. This is where the alleged assault took place. The FAC's description of the residence in question, however, combined with public records, confirms that any such residence — to the extent it existed at the time — would have been located outside the territorial boundaries of New York City. As such, assuming the well-pled factual allegations are true — they are not — they cannot plausibly state a claim for relief," the letter added.

Jae Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is representing 120 accusers of Diddy, has not responded as of yet.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he calculated was the nature of the allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No, sir. It had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!" a statement shred to Roc Nation's Instagram account said.

The rapper ended his statement by saying that Buzbee has "made a terrible error in judgment."

Judge Torres previously allowed the alleged victim has the right to remain anonymous in this case despite Spiro's motion to have her identity revealed. She also slammed Spiro for taking aim at defense attorney Tony Buzbee in her court order on Thursday.

"Since Carter's attorney first appeared in this case seventeen days ago, he has submitted a litany of letters and motions attempting to impugn the character of Plaintiff's lawyer, many of them expounding on the purported 'urgency' of this case," she said.

Buzbee then gave a response to CNN.

"The coordinated and desperate efforts to attack me as counsel for alleged victims are falling flat," he said.