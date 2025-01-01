Diddy's Legal Team Scrambles as Rapper Allegedly Refuses to Accept Court Service, Delaying Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs is allegedly unwilling to step outside of his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, delaying several sexual assault cases filed against him.

With the refusal, however, negotiations and legal proceedings have become "complex," said documents filed by attorney Tony Buzzbee's co-counsel.

"We have been in negotiations with defendants' counsel regarding service of process, scheduling, and case management across numerous related actions," stated the letter.

"Delays have been caused by defendant Combs refusing to leave his cell to accept service. We believe that we have now reached an agreement in principle with defendants' counsel but are continuing to work out scheduling details."

Citing those issues, as well as Buzbee's unavailability on that date, the co-counsel asked that a conference scheduled for Jan. 10, 2025, be moved. They have suggested sometime in February as an alternative.

The news comes in the wake of allegations that Combs is mentally struggling behind bars.

The music mogul was told he couldn't make bail in time for the holidays, and sources said he "had a meltdown."

"With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he'd be out on bail by now. Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him," the unnamed source told Dailymail.

According to the site, the source added that Combs used meditation techniques to calm himself, but another source denied this, saying, "He's staying strong in jail."

Combs is due to stand trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in May of 2025.

The scrutiny has continued for the Bad Boy Records founder, with recently emerging allegations and filings.

Combs' legal team did not return requests for comment right away.

Combs is being arms of several sexual assault lawsuits, which have attracted national headlines. The plaintiffs allege Combs used his position of power to prey on people — allegations Combs has strongly denied.