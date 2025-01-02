Boosie Badazz Fires Back at Critics Over Gifting His 16-Year-Old Daughter a Porsche

Rapper Boosie Badazz has given his daughter an extravagant gift to celebrate her 16th birthday, however, his gift did not come without critics.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Boosie can be seen gifting his daughter a brand-new Porsche for her 16th birthday. In the video, the car rolls up with a big red ribbon on it and people flock around to take pictures and videos of the vehicle.

However, not everyone was impressed by the expensive gift.

"You can't buy love you have to earn it," one person said on Instagram.

"Let me see who that vehicle registered to! She messy baby," another one added.

"Boosie done bought his self another car for his daughter birthday cause he just gone take it back from her," read another comment.

Now, Boosie has hit back at the critics in a post to his X account.

"BE HAPPY FOR A CHILD SMH SHES A 16 YEAR OLD STRAIGHT A STUDENT WITH A 2025 PORSCHE THATS PAID FOR I ONLY TOOK ONE CAR BACK OUT OF 5 BOO BOOSOME KIDS PHONES GET TAKEN WHEN THEY MESS UP N SOME KIDS CARS GET TAKEN WITH THEY MESS UP ,ITS CALLED #parenting," he said.

"SO YALL WORRY BOUT THEM ANDRIODS N IPHONES N IM GO WORRY ABOUT THESE PORSCHES , BENZES N AUDI TRUCKS LOL N ONE MO THANG WHAT DID YOUR BABYDADDY GET YOUR CHILD FOR HER 16th? WHAT DID YOUR DADDY GET YOU FOR YOUR 16th ? WHERE IM FROM DOING FOR YOUR KIDS IS Keeping it Gangsta #southbatonrougeG," Boosie concluded.

This is not the only extravagant gift that the rapper has given lately. For Christmas his openly gay manager shared that Booise gifted him a bracelet filled with rainbow diamonds.

"Boosie asked what I wanted for Christmas, and I said something to represent the LGBTQ community... This is what I got. #ChristmasWithPride #Diamondsare4Ever #LGBTQLove," the post was captioned.

Boosie's gift comes after the rapper was called out by his daughter Poison Ivi for criticizing her sexuality.

"He tells y'all he don't want my girlfriend around but he don't tell y'all that she be around. And when she around, he ain't never gonna come at me and say, 'Go take her home.' He never once said that," she said on The Danza Project, Poison.

"Another thing is: if he would have came to me and said, 'I love you, I respect you, but I just don't want you to bring your girlfriend to my house,' I would have respected him. But [he] ain't never say nothing," she added.

Boosie previously said on Yung Miami's Caresha Please that he did not want his daughter to "contaminate" his other children.

"She still can't bring her situation to our house [...] because I don't want it to contaminate her other six, seven sisters who look up to her," he said. "I want them to bring up these grandchildren the right way. If I want grandchildren the right way, that's what I'ma stand on. If I don't want my other lil' girl to look at that and say, 'What's that, daddy?' To somebody she looks up to? It's not gonna come around my [house]."

He went on to share that his grandfather didn't allow it and neither did his dad.