Boosie Badazz Concert Hit by Gun Violence Again With 3 People Wounded Months After Fatal Iowa Shooting

Gunfire erupted at a Boosie Badazz concert Monday, wounding three people, police said. A video of people running for their lives after the shooting at the Field House Lounge in Akron, Ohio, went viral.

According to Cleveland 19, per HotNewHipHop, officers arrived at the venue at approximately 2 AM to find both victims, 18 and 36, in critical condition. The third victim, a 25-year-old man, later showed up at the hospital with a graze wound. Authorities did not release the names of those killed.

Police have yet to identify the suspects, but they believe the violence started from a fight within the venue. There was no immediate comment from Boosie Badazz publicly about the shooting.

The incident at Monday's event comes just months after another Boosie Badazz event ended in a fatal shooting.

On Aug. 12, 2024, two men were shot and killed in the parking lot of a venue in Pacific Junction, Iowa, where Boosie was to perform.

The men, both in their late 20s and from Omaha, Nebraska, were at "The Pull Up Car Show," which involved drag races and musical performances. The concert section of the gathering was claimed to have been immediately called off after the deadly shooting.

At the time, Boosie responded on social media, saying he had been ready to do his show but didn't know what was going on. While this was also a tragedy, he urged fans to keep partying at the nearby nightclub.

Earlier Violence at Boosie Badazz Concerts

The 41-year-old rapper has experienced several instances of gunfire at his concerts over the years, particularly in recent months. He hit the stage with Plies, where five others were shot in 2006. But in an interview with VladTV, he dismissed speculation that the shooting was over a beef with either of the rappers.

"Everybody thought that s**t happened with me and Plies, but it didn't," Boosie said. "They held that s**t that Boosie and Plies were beefing all the way until I went to prison. They put Boosie and Plies against each other. I had nothing to do with it."

Investigation continues into Monday's shooting in Ohio.