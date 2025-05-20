Boosie Badazz Sparks Outrage After Claiming Cassie 'Enjoyed' Diddy's Alleged Sex Abuse

Rapper Boosie Badazz is facing fierce backlash after posting inflammatory comments online defending Sean "Diddy" Combs and accusing singer Cassie Ventura of enjoying the alleged abuse she detailed in recent court testimony.

The Louisiana rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, just hours after Ventura gave graphic testimony in court describing more than a decade of alleged physical and sexual abuse by Combs.

"SHE LIKED THE P### N HER MOUTH," Boosie wrote as per AllHipHop. "DONT SEE ANY CRIMES HE HAS DONE. EVERYTHING WAS CONSENSUAL. SHE ENJOYED THE SEX THRILLS N THE GIFTS AFTER. I SEE NO CRIME BUT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [IN] THIS CASE."

He continued, "ITS CRAZY HOW SEX PARTIES BECOME CRIMES SMH." The post was later deleted.

Ventura, who began dating Combs in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 37, described being forced into drug-fueled group sex with male escorts — known as "freak-offs" — and recounted instances of being urinated on, blackmailed, and physically assaulted.

She told the court she felt "utterly humiliated" and "disgusting," and characterized the relationship as being built on manipulation, fear, and control.

Despite the nature of the allegations, Boosie doubled down on his stance in a follow-up post on X, formerly Twitter.

"IF ANYTHING, THIS SHOULD BE A DOMESTIC ABUSE CASE NOT A SEX TRAFFICKING CASE," he wrote. "SHE ENJOYED THE WILD SEX PARTIES N THE EXTRAVAGANT GIFTS ON THE BACKEND. ALL OF THESE YEARS OF SEX PARTIES N YOU MEAN TO TELL ME SHE DIDNT ENJOY IT. IM CONVINCED SHE ENJOYED IT."

He added: "IM PRETTY SURE SHE CAME DURING THOSE FREAK OFFS. IT WAS A LIFESTYLE. THIS WAS CONSENSUAL SHE WAS HIS GIRLFRIEND. TRYING TO GIVE SOMEONE LIFE N PRISON FOR THIS IS B#######."

Social Media Users Condemn Boosie

Boosie's comments quickly drew condemnation across social media platforms, with users accusing him of victim-blaming and minimizing the trauma Ventura described.

"Domestic abuse and consensual do not go together," one user wrote. Another added, "Y'all saw that man beat & drag her half naked in a hotel hallway & you think she easily could've just left?Trying to diminish the victim to show support for the victimizer is PRECISELY why it takes people so long to 'speak up'!"

Ventura testified that she was physically beaten by Combs during their relationship, including one incident where she said he punched her in the face and gave her a black eye after she attempted to escape a "freak-off."

She also alleged that Combs filmed many of the encounters and used the footage to blackmail her into silence.

Diddy, currently on trial for sex trafficking and other charges, has denied all allegations.

Boosie, known for his controversial takes, has not apologized or issued any further statements as of Wednesday afternoon.