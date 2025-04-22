Celebs Defend Kanye West Amid Bombshell Incest Confession: 'I Hate Him Having to Go Through This'

Kanye West is being supported after making a bombshell claim about his relationship with his cousin.

On April 21, the rapper revealed that he allegedly had a past incestuous relationship with his male cousin while he announced his new song called "Cousins."

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different," West's post read.

"My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*** till I was 14. Tweet sent," it concluded.

After much of the internet slammed West for his revelation, the rapper is seeing support from others in the music community.

Rapper Boosie Badazz took to his X account to sympathize with West and what he went through as a child.

"D*M KANYE😔I FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE ‼️THIS DUDE BEEN THREW SOME S*** BRA. THE RANTS MAKE SINCE NOW. THIS MAN WAS SUCKING D*** AS A CHILD. SMH HIS MIND IS F***ED UP‼️I HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD ‼️THIS MAN COMING FOR ANY N EVERYONE WITH A RAPTURE❗️WHOEVER WRONGED HIM N THEY IN TROUBLE," Boosie wrote.

Fellow rapper ASAP Ferg also expressed his sympathy for West, saying that he understands West a bit more now.

"Good for @kanyewest now you can be whole. When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue ! Sending love brother your a goat," Ferg shared.

Live streamer Destroy Nectar hit back at those who criticized Kanye for confessing what happened to him.

"Kanye west opens up about his sexual trauma and the whole world makes fun of it," they shared.

The streamer continued defending West, writing, "Mind you he was a child who sadly had his innocence taken away because he was exposed to something he shouldn't be. You people are sick."

West has since thanked everyone for the support that he has received during this time.

"Feels weird to have people on my side. Feels like I been fighting by myself for so long," West shared.