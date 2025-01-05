Dua Lipa's Net Worth 2024 Revealed As She Allegedly Prepares for Wedding Bliss With Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is headed for a walk down the aisle as a very rich woman, with her net worth climbing north of £102 million (nearly $127million) after an incredibly lucrative 2024.

The singer, who is reported to be engaged to 34-year-old actor Callum Turner, earned £12.2 million ($15 million) last year due to her Glastonbury headline slot, a new album and shows at Wembley Stadium.

Dua Lipa's record sales are handled through her company, Radical22, in 2024 the firm recorded £10.4 million ($13 million) , while another of her companies, Radical22Live is said to have grossed an additional £1.8 million ($2.2 million) after tour performances, reported The Sun.

This is way up from the £90 million ($112 million) she was reported to be worth by The Sunday Times Rich List last year, with the latest fortune boosting her total wealth up by over £12 million ($15 million).

On top of her music career, Dua Lipa has several lucrative endorsement agreements with high-end brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, and Evian mineral water, all of which have added to her wealth.

The singer, who allegedly recently celebrated her engagement with social media posts that included a picture of the diamond ring, which is thought to be worth £20,000 to £25,000 ($25,000-$31,000), was recently spotted showing off the bling on her finger.

dua lipa's tiffany & co. 'etoile' diamond engagement ring in 18k yellow gold 💅💎 pic.twitter.com/IwmysrYIru — 𝖏𝖔𝖞 𝖗𝖔𝖞 🦋 (@bydxrkwitness) December 28, 2024

Fans and jewel experts alike are buzzing over the elegant solitaire on the 18-carat gold band.

Lipa and Turner are "so in love and know this is forever," as "they are engaged and couldn't be happier," The Sun reported.

Anya Walsh, a jewelry expert at 77 Diamonds, which is Europe's largest online diamond jeweler, shared her insights into the ring with DailyMail.

"The ring seems to be either a classic solitaire diamond set on a large, gold band, in what seems to be 18 carat yellow gold. The slightly wider than average band gives the ring a confident, chunky feel."

Note, though, that neither Dua Lipa nor Callum Turner has confirmed the engagement yet.