Ariana Grande's Interviewer Under Fire For Asking If Singer's Grandmother Is 'Still Alive'

Ariana Grande's fans have come to call out the singer's Golden Globes interviewer for an insensitive question regarding her grandmother.

The red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes is one of the most awaited segments at the event since various celebrities are given the chance to shine. The exciting lineup included Grande, who attended the event following her Best Supporting Actress nomination as Glinda Upland in Wicked.

Grande's appearance made rounds on social media, where fans expressed how stunning she looked due to her fashion and styling. However, many were outraged by a distasteful moment that occurred during Grande's interview at the awards show.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Channels Her Inner Audrey Hepburn at 2025 Golden Globes With Stunning Look

According to a clip that spread across platform X (formerly Twitter), an interviewer asked the 7 Rings singer about who she called after receiving the news of her nomination.

"First person you called when you found out you were nominated?" the interviewer asked.

Grande revealed that she had called her mother first about the big news, but the singer was interrupted by a question many deemed insensitive, asking, "Is your grandmother still alive?"

The question was handled well by Grande, who replied, "Yes, my Nonna, she's 99. Nonna was the second (one to know)."

Netizens were appalled by the interviewer's remark, causing them to express how off-putting the question was.

WHY WOULD SHE SAY THAT?? — brianna (@th3showrry) January 6, 2025

thats so rude and risky omg https://t.co/C3zyfFBxES — ً (@nugugirlie) January 6, 2025

Who tf asks that 😭 https://t.co/rPPmTk8M8r — Winter (@boringahhlife) January 6, 2025

This isn't the first time Nonna, whose real name is Marjorie Grande, has been put in the limelight of the media. Grande has always expressed her love for her grandmother by featuring her in her music and taking her out to the cinema to watch movies.