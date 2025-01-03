Diddy Wins: Judge Orders Feds to Reveal Controversial Jail Raid Secrets That Led to Seizure of Rapper's Defense Notes

After being hit with a controversial raid on his jail cell that prosecutors have never fully explained, Sean "Diddy" Combs was handed a legal victory on Thursday when a federal judge ordered that prosecutors provide at least some details of the raid that they say was warranted and that led to them seizing private notes Combs had made for his attorneys only.

On Thursday, however, as reported by AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the government to release information about the involvement of an investigator based in West Virginia in the operation at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy's claim accused federal authorities of engaging in a course of action that violated his constitutional rights during the raid, which the judge's ruling addressed.

According to the court order, prosecutors will have to file affidavits under oath and a communication in which it specified the third party's role, if any, in communicating with an unnamed Bureau of Prisons (BOP) official (hereinafter referred to as "Investigator-1").

This investigator is also accused of passing on Diddy's jailhouse correspondence to the feds, making the integrity of the legal system questionable.

According to Diddy's attorneys, the raid was in violation of his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures and his Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

The seized notes might include "legal strategy" about his defense but likely could not be shared with his upcoming trial.

"It is indisputable that a West Virginia BOP official unlawfully accessed Mr. Combs's communications and provided them to the prosecution team," Diddy's defense stated in previous filings.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, explained the raid within the context of a wider security operation and said the two were not connected to the allegations against Diddy.

However, the judge's order indicates disbelief about the explanation, especially because the notes were revealed during an investigation of possible obstruction or witness tampering.

Diddy's lawyers are asking for a Kastigar hearing, which, if granted, Diddy says would force the government to prove that evidence gleaned from the seized notes hasn't tainted its case and that had the notes not been seized, the same evidence would have been used against Diddy, anyway, ahead of a trial set for May 2025.

They have also requested that a special master be named to supervise the review of privileged materials, claiming federal authorities cannot be trusted to handle the sensitive material.

Now, with the case heading to trial, the court has ordered the affidavits to be filed by Jan. 17, 2025, putting the government under increased scrutiny over its conduct.

In the meantime, questions linger over how federal investigators from almost 400 miles away in rural West Virginia got caught up in a high-stakes bust from inside a New York detention center.