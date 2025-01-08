'School of Rock' Cast Reunites After Two of Its Child Stars Get Married 22 Years Later

Love is in the air for School of Rock co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, because the couple officially tied the knot.

While they first appeared in the movie 22 years ago in 2003 as characters Marta and Frankie, they did not officially strike up a romance until over a decade later in 2016. Now, they have taken their relationship to the next level and have gotten married.

According to The New York Times, the couple wed at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in New York City. In pictures from the event, Hale wears a gorgeous strapless white gown and her groom looks dapper in an an all-black suit.

During the wedding, the cast of the hit movie reunited to share in the love. Guests included their co-stars Rivkah Reyes, Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Rivkah Reyesm Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen and Cole Hawkins.

The couple unveiled their romance in 2021 and announced that they were engaged in October 2024.

Massagli spoke to Inside Edition about their romance and the moment he first laid eyes on his future wife during the shooting the movie.

"I get in there and the little blonde girl next to me, she gets called in first and she starts singing show tunes and just blows the roof off the place. It was excellent," he said.

Both actors have since retired from the industry and have pursued careers in different industries. Prior to his acting retirement, Massagli starred in the hit show The Sopranos where he played the role of Bobby Jr. However, he has since decided to pursue a career as an attorney after studying English with a minor in Business & Law at Northeastern University.

Hale also retired from acting and completed a degree in journalism before she transitioned to a career in the medical field.

School of Rock was an instant success upon its release. The film grossed $131 million against a budget of $35 million and starred Jack Black alongside Miranda Cosgrove.

While a sequel has been talked about since 2008, nothing has manifested at this time.