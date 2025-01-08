Marie Osmond Breaks Silence on the Death of Brother Wayne: 'Giant Hole in My Heart'

Marie Osmond is paying tribute to her late brother, Wayne Osmond.

In a post to her Instagram on Jan. 8, Marie shared that she was able to spend time with her brother before his untimely passing.

"I've taken a break from social media for the past 9 months and will continue to do so as I have felt a need to unplug and spend time with family. I'm so grateful that just a few weeks ago, I was able to take a long drive to spend time with my brother Wayne," her post began.

"I will cherish those hours I spent with him for the rest of my life. I didn't know that just a few days after my visit, he would have a massive stroke," Marie added.

The singer shared that she has not spoken out until now or given any public statements because Wayne's death has been hard on her.

"Wayne's death has left another giant hole in my heart," she said.

Marie's post concluded by saying how much she will miss her brother and that she empathized with anyone who has lost a family member as well.

"So right now, if I could say anything to him, it would be: 'Wayne, I could not cherish the gift God gave me more than to be loved by you in this life! You are a true, loving brother, and I will miss you so very much.💔 I testify eternally of my great love for you with every fiber of my heart and soul!' 🥲 #TillWeMeetAgain. I know many of you understand these feelings from losing your precious loved ones. My deepest prayers are with you," her lengthy post concluded.

Wayne's death was first reported on Jan. 2, with his brother Donny announcing that Wayne had died after suffering a stroke.

"Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother," Donny shared in his post.

Wayne and Donny were part of the popular group, The Osmonds. The group has sold over 77 million albums worldwide and earned the hit singles "One Bad Apple," "Yo-Yo," "Down by the lazy River" and "Love Me for a Reason."