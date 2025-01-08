Lady Gaga has unveiled a striking new look to start 2025.

The pop icon and Oscar-winning performer shared her fresh style on Instagram, all while celebrating a milestone in her music career.

In a short video posted on Tuesday, the 38-year-old debuted long, platinum-blonde hair paired with a pair of completely bleached eyebrows. To wit, she later shared a photo showing off the new look.

Gaga's bold makeover comes as she thanked fans for making her latest track, "Die With a Smile," a collaboration with Bruno Mars, go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Watch the video below.

Lady Gaga thanks her fans after “Die With a Smile” hits #1:



“Thank you for making me #1 again 🙏 💘couldn’t do it without your love I’m so grateful” pic.twitter.com/JPqX68upQk — Lady Gaga Now (@ladygaganownet) January 7, 2025

"I can't believe I've had two No. 1s in three different decades," Gaga said in the clip, reflecting on her recent era-spanning triumph of chart-topping hits.

Indeed, Gaga recently became only the third artist to have multiple No. 1 hits in three different decades, per Stereogum, joining the elite company of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.

That's right — there is only three. Few artists can claim #1 hits across three decades, and even icons like Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and Madonna fall short. Britney Spears and Madonna also just miss the mark, needing additional chart-toppers in the '90s and 2000s, respectively.

Lady Gaga Grateful for Fans

In Gaga's video, she also expressed heartfelt gratitude for her fans, saying, "Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine. I'm so grateful."

This isn't the first time Gaga has embraced a bold look. Last fall, she lightened her brows and paired them with cherry red hair for her role in Joker: Folie à Deux.

In December, she showcased darker hair, making this new icy aesthetic a bright contrast to her recent styles.

The video also gave fans a peek into what's ahead. Gaga confirmed that "Die With a Smile" will be part of her upcoming seventh studio album. The project, still under wraps, is highly anticipated as her last album, Chromatica, was released in 2020 to critical and commercial success.

Gaga's partnership with Bruno Mars marks a new milestone in her career. The song's success adds to her impressive achievements, including 13 Grammy Awards and six Billboard No. 1 hits.

Fans flooded the comments with praise for both her music and her new look. "You're a legend! Loving the platinum!" one user wrote, while another added, "Two decades and still dominating."

With a fresh look and another hit under her belt, Gaga continues to show why she's one of the most versatile and beloved artists in the music industry today Fans eagerly await what she has in store next.