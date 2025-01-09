Drake Turned Down Three-Night Headliner Spot at Rolling Loud, Co-Founder Tariq Cherif Claims

One of the festival's co-founders, Tariq Cherif, said Drake had made a conscious choice to avoid Rolling Loud.

During a recent visit to Big Boy's "Neighborhood" show, Cherif shared insights on the upcoming Rolling Loud California 2025 lineup, and when questioned about artists who have dodged the festival in the past, he did not hold back in naming names.

Cherif made it clear that pinpointing Drizzy remains a challenging task, revealing, "I'll say it, I don't care. I feel like Drake's ducking us."

"I got no beef with Drake. I like Drake, I feel like he's a great artist. We've been trying to book him forever," he went on.

While elaborating on the event, the co-founder said he even offered a three-night headlining opportunity.

"We even offered Drake three nights of Drake... he'd be the headliner for three nights," he said.

Drake's decision wasn't out of character, who had also rejected offers to perform at the Super Bowl on multiple occasions in the past.

On "The Pivot Podcast" in September 2024, Steve Stoute shared an interesting revelation about Drake's declining offers to perform at the Super Bowl not once but twice.

"Drake did turn down the Super Bowl twice. And I'm sure if Drake would've said yes, he would've brought Lil Wayne out at some point, right?" Stoute said.

"He probably would've brought out Nicki, which is probably why she's upset because she's not on the stage. But Drake turned it down twice. So, like, this, 'the NFL, somebody spoke to' – No. He turned it down twice, which is fine. He didn't want to do it."

The "One Kiss" hitmaker has actively engaged in other events including the Camp Flog Gnaw, Dreamville Fest, and his own OVO Fest, while turning down chances to perform on the Super Bowl stage.

The headliners for this year's Rolling Loud, which will be held at Hollywood Park in Inglewood on March 15 and 16, are A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma.

Drake starts his tour in Australia next month.