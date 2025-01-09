Shiloh Jolie Wows Fans With Impressive Dance Moves in BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' 'APT' Trend

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars took the world by storm with their October 2024 release, "APT," a song that quickly became an internet sensation. Known for its infectious beats, the track has inspired countless fans and celebrities alike to share videos showcasing their dance moves.

Among them is Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who recently captivated the internet with her unique choreography to the song.

In a video shared on X, Shiloh was seen dancing to "APT" with two others, putting her own creative twist on the routine rather than mimicking the official choreography.

Dressed in an all-black outfit — a hoodie paired with trousers — Shiloh displayed her remarkable dance skills and energy, earning widespread praise for her impressive moves. The clip has since amassed over 452,000 views, with fans showering her with love and admiration.

Shiloh Jolie (Angelina Jolie's daughter) dances to APT 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8LFaG8GnLU — The Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) January 7, 2025

"Full on energy with good enthusiasm," one person commented.

Full on energy with good enthusiasm — Puja Yadav (@PujaYDV12) January 7, 2025

"Okey she's doing it sooo well!!!! Go giiiiiiirllllllllllll!!!!" added another.

Okey she's doing it sooo well!!!! Go giiiiiiirllllllllllll!!!! ❤️ — AleBlnk (@HTclaro2) January 7, 2025

"A nepo baby we support!" commented another user.

a nepo baby we support! pic.twitter.com/iBPaxbX4Yr — Alex Lim (@aermitalim) January 8, 2025

While Shiloh's performance has been a hit, her mother, has previously shared insights into her children's personalities during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"My kids – I think some of them off-camera, like behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be – especially Shiloh – would really like to be private," Angelina described. "Just private, like, not photographed, not on the thing. Her, most of all, would like privacy."

"APT" has taken over the charts since its release and has gone on to become one of the most popular songs of late 2024 and early 2025. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, the track has topped other charts around the world and peaked at No. 1 in Switzerland, Philippines, and Panama.