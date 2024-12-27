Jennifer Lopez Refused to Pay Bruno Mars' 'Ridiculous' Wedding Performance Fee, Her Wedding Planner Reveals

Bruno Mars is one of the world's biggest entertainers and he has the price tag to show it.

While the "Marry You" singer has played at weddings before, his price tag has now been revealed, and according to wedding planner Marcy Blum it is in the millions.

Blum, who previously worked on Jennifer Lopez's doomed nuptials to baseball star Alex Rodriguez, shared that the couple were looking at having Mars play at their wedding.

"We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, 'What about Bruno Mars?'" Blum told The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

The wedding planner revealed to Lopez that she had just worked with Mars on a previous wedding and that his fee was a hefty one, as in $5 million for a performance that would last 45 minutes to an hour.

Blum said Lopez was shocked by the price tag and called it "ridiculous."

Rodriguez and Lopez began dating in 2017 and were engaged two years later. They were planning on tying the knot in 2020, however, the pandemic postponed the nuptials. The couple would never walk down the aisle, because they split in 2021.

Lopez then moved on with her former flame, Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022. They too would not last and broke up in 2024. Despite this, the couple appear to still be on friendly terms with Affleck gifting Lopez an autographed Marlon Brando book for Christmas. The gift is definitely thoughtful as it is a nod to the bodysuit she wore during her Super Bowl halftime performance, which was inspired by Brando.

The singer is reportedly not looking for a romantic relationship right now and is instead focused on music.