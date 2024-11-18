BLACKPINK's Rosé Praises Taylor Swift as a 'Girl's Girl': 'She Was Trying to Protect Me'

Blackpink member Rosé is hot on the promotional trail for her upcoming album, Rosie. To commemorate the release, she has been doing a series of interviews and her latest one sees her dish on her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Sitting down with i-D, Rosé shared how Swift has helped her in the music business and that she even has her number.

"I told her I'm such a huge fan and I just had some questions. As soon as she met me, she's like 'Spill, let me help you out.' She gave me her experiences and was so ready to help me. She gave me her number and she's like, 'Let me know if you have any questions.' Who does that? Like, you're Taylor Swift!"

Rosé continued her praise of Swift, sharing how the singer has tried to protect her as she makes her way solo into the music business.

"She is literally the coolest, and she's such a girl's girl. She was telling me – make sure to take care of this, this and this – like, logistics. She was trying to protect me. Me becoming solo, being independent, it's not an easy thing. There are a lot of things I should be careful with, and she gave me a rundown on all the things I have to look out for," she said.

"That was the coolest part – she's killed it in the game, and she was kind enough to walk me through," Rosé added.

Rosé's solo career is off to a strong start outside of her friendship with Swift. The singer achieved a historic milestone with "APT," her song with Bruno Mars. The song allowed Rosé to become the first K-pop female artist to hit No. 1 on the Global Spotify chart.

"APT" is set to appear on Rosie, which also has a song inspired by the haters that she described as "disgustingly vulnerable."

"[It's] so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself," she told Paper Magazine.