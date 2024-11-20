Jessica Simpson's Husband Eric Johnson's Nightlife Raises Marriage Questions, But Pals Aren't Surprised by Divorce Buzz

Buzz about a possible divorce between Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have been seen without their wedding rings and the lack of the other's presence in their social media accounts.

However, a new report claims that the ex-tight end could have been the catalyst for the alleged marital drama due to his nightlife.

An insider told The US Sun, "Eric has often left Jessica alone at night to go out partying at bars."

"He didn't ever seem to care if anyone recognized him or not. She is sober now, so that's not her scene at all," the insider added.

In recent sightings, the ex-San Francisco 49ers player has been seen frequenting Hyde on Sunset, a hotspot popular among the younger crowd and celebrities.

Interestingly, Johnson reportedly chose not to wear his ring during these visits.

Sources have revealed that these issues have persisted since the early days of the pandemic.

The source went on, "It's no secret in Hollywood that they have been drifting apart for a long time," adding that their close friends are not surprised by the ongoing divorce buzz surrounding them.

Another source told Us Weekly that the couple are "living separate lives" and are "still figuring things out" in their marriage.

Despite the lack of official statements from either side, clues from Simpson's social media suggest that there may be some challenges arising from Johnson's side in their marriage.

"This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," Simpson said in a recent Instagram post alongside a picture of her in a music studio.

Simpson may have displayed great determination in her efforts to salvage her marriage, alongside her commitment to maintaining sobriety over the past few years.

A glimpse into her journey shows a post on Instagram from 2020, where the singer posted a picture of herself in pink sweats and emotionally said, "The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage."

"The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do," she added.

Even with her commitment to sobriety and well-being, it seems that running her marriage while caring for their three young kids — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five — has presented ongoing challenges.