Beyoncé's $2.5 Million Donation to LA Fire Relief Raises Eyebrows Amid Criticism of Her Net Worth

Through her BeyGOOD organization, Beyoncé has pledged to assist with the ongoing fire relief operations.

To help individuals impacted by the terrible wildfires in California, the "Texas Hold 'Em" artist has kindly contributed $2.5 million.

Beyoncé's @BeyGood announces an initial donation of $2.5 million through its LA Fire Relief Fund.



The fund is specially allocated to Altadena & Pasadena area families. pic.twitter.com/kheqlWYO8U — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) January 13, 2025

Two catastrophic flames driven by high winds have killed 16 people and destroyed 37,000 acres in the greater Los Angeles area, destroying entire communities and more than 12,000 buildings, as reported by NBC.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna announced that 13 individuals have been reported missing.

Luna stated that the connection between these missing persons and the ongoing fires remains uncertain.

While some have have praised the Destiny's Child singer, others questioned why the amount was too small despite her estimated net worth of $780 million.

That’s it? I expected more from her pic.twitter.com/BMmn5jpQp2 — Pop Junkie (@popjunki3) January 13, 2025

She gets payed $20+M every performance and that’s it? — AriPink (@SeroRain) January 13, 2025

I’m crying this is like ¢50 for a billionaire — ☆ (@SZASPRINT) January 13, 2025

Amid the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires, fans are also calling out Taylor Swift, that despite her billion-dollar net worth, for her lack of public response or charitable contributions, leaving fans wondering about her stance on the unfolding tragedy.

While social media posts have circulated claiming that Taylor Swift donated anywhere between $100,000 and $10 million for wildfire relief, no major news outlet has verified these reports.

a real good person, notice how taylor hasnt done anything — lipe (@haerinaturall) January 13, 2025

When did Taylor Swift donate? And where did the donation go exactly? — Ahmad Ardalan (@Ardalan_Ahmad) January 12, 2025

taylor should take notes — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) January 13, 2025

The criticism towards Beyoncé comes just as her mom Tina revealed her Malibu home has burned down to the ground.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, the matriarch uploaded a video showing the scene from her home with a mix of sorrow and appreciation.