Justin Bieber Allegedly Gears Up for a Major 2025 Music Comeback As 'He Needs the Money'

Justin Bieber is gearing up for a music comeback in 2025, four months after welcoming his first child with wife Hailey Bieber.

Puck News' Matthew Belloni reported that Bieber is motivated and recharged to return to music, with sources close to the singer stating that he "needs the money and wants to work."

The last few months have allegedly been a whirlwind for the pop star, and as exciting as the birth of Jack Blues was, it's accompanied by the usual pitfalls of parenthood—especially the financial struggles.

They added that as much as he enjoys being a new father, the "Love Yourself" singer is feeling the pressure to get back to work.

One of Bieber's financial obligations includes a debt touring company, AEG, for his canceled tour in March 2023.

The Grammy-winning artist sold the rights to his catalog for $200 million in 2023 and continues to struggle with what insiders refer to as "pop star expenses."

Former manager Scooter Braun, who quit music management last year, will not accompany the singer on his comeback.

Bieber is now represented by famed attorney Michael Rhodes, who is known for representing Madonna, the Kardashian family, and other celebrities.

The 2021 album "Justice," Bieber's last studio release, was highly-acclaimed and spawned chart-topping hits like "Peaches" and "Ghost." It was his first major project since his personal battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which prompted him step back from his world tour.

With Bieber set to make his way back into the music world, we will see what the next direction entails for the pop star.