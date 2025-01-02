Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors By Posting a Sexy Bikini Shot of Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are putting on a united front to ring in 2025.

In a post to his Instagram Stories on Jan. 1, Justin shared a seductive picture of Hailey wearing a pink bikini, cheetah-print fur coat and UGG boots. To complete the look, she wore a Happy New Year sign on her head.

Justin showed his support for his wife in the caption of the post where he gushed over his bride.

"Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy New Year," he wrote.

The comment of Justin showing love to Hailey comes after the pair have been battling split rumors for months, though it reached a fever pitch last week. The couple seemingly took shots at each other on social media when Justin posted a picture to his Instagram Stories with a song by Jacquees called "B.E.D." He focused on the lyrics "I know you wanna love / But I just wanna f--k / And girl, you know the deal / I gotta keep it real."

After Bieber posted the lyrics, Hailey shared her own set of lyrics to the song "30 for 30" by SZA where she highlighted the lyrics: "But if it's f--k me, then f--k you / And that's the way I like it."

On social media, people began to speculate that the couple was then spending time apart for the holidays after Hailey posted pictures in the Caribbean, a place where her husband was not allegedly at the time.

Justin went on to share a video talking about co-parenting fails, which stirred the breakup rumors even more. However, Hailey dispelled the rumors that there was trouble between them in a post to her Instagram Stories that said, "You're not well, and it's OK," a message seemingly directed at the haters.

A source close to the couple previously spoke with People where they shared that Justin and Hailey laugh at all of the divorce rumors.

"They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It's annoying but just noise," the source shared.

Justin and Hailey recently celebrated their sixth anniversary in September and they welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber the month before. He is the first child for both stars and rare glimpses of him have been shared on social media since his birth.

The most recent one was posted by Hailey on New Year's Day to her Instagram Stories. Her post featured her son's foot as well as the caption: "HNY."

His birth has brought the couple closer together another source shared to People.

"They seem even more in love since the baby arrived. [Justin's] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband," they said.