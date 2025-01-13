Max George Faces New Terrifying Health Concern Just Weeks After Emergency Heart Surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals new health worries weeks after his emergency heart surgery.

The singer, 36, is undergoing surgery in the lungs where doctors are examining if his lymph nodes have enlarged.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, George revealed that doctors need to do a lung biopsy to discover the reason for his recent heart problems.

"The doctors have discovered enlarged lymph nodes on my lungs. This could be a sign of what caused my heart problems," he said.

"I've got to have a lung biopsy in a couple of weeks."

George was hospitalized in December and received a pacemaker for heart problems.

He has been recuperating at home with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Maisie Smith.

The experience even led the singer to write a will, as he thought his health crisis may be life-threatening.

His first hospital stay was "really scary," he said, because he was among much older patients and was really nervous.

Even though that has been the case, George was hopeful following his pacemaker surgery, stating that he felt "alive again" when his heart started working again.

After he started feeling sick, however, his mother, Babs, acted quickly and saw to it that he sought medical attention, an act for which he is grateful.

George remains in recovery and regularly posts updates online, including a treadmill session he recently completed for his rehabilitation.

He also reported a "flicking feeling" in his chest following the surgery, which doctors are watching.

Support from family, friends, and fans has come the way of the singer as he enters this trying time, awaiting the results of his scheduled procedures.