Chris Brown Gives His Hot Take on LA Fires: 'S**t Don't Add Up'

Chris Brown is questioning what exactly happened when it comes to the origin of the Southern California wildfires now wreaking devastation across the Los Angeles metropolitan region and surrounding areas.

In fact, Brown has his own hypothesis for the reason behind the fires, though he offered no evidence in the post he made about it on his Instagram Story on Thursday.

What does the singer think? "Someone starting these fires," Brown writes, adding, "S**t don't add up," and leaving off with an eyes emoji.

While Brown's claim lacks evidence, it reflects a growing wave of online speculation about the origins of the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

Social media platforms are rife with unsubstantiated theories suggesting arson and foul play, despite experts consistently attributing these blazes to natural factors and weather patterns.

Reasons Behind the LA Wildfires

Still, investigations are now ongoing to determine the specific causes of the current fires, but authorities often attribute them largely to a combination of extreme drought conditions and unusually strong Santa Ana winds, as Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

These winds, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, carried flames and embers far more quickly than usual, as users across social media saw in the many videos coming out of Southern California earlier this week.

Another contributing factor to the fires is so-called "weather whiplash," where heavy rainfall spurred the growth of vegetation, which later dried out under record-high temperatures, creating a significant amount of flammable material.

Adding to the problem is an unusual jet stream pattern and the presence of power lines swaying in strong gusts.

Experts highlight this convergence of factors as the reason wildfires are escalating into deadly urban infernos.

And although winds subsided on Thursday, the National Weather Service warned that even weaker gusts could still spread flames. Winds are expected to pick up again Thursday evening, with another round of strong gusts likely by Tuesday.

This week, pushing back against other celebrities like Henry Winkler's talk of arson, the Los Angeles Fire Department told TMZ there's no way to know right now how exactly the fires started, which is why it's currently under investigation.

Alas, hours after Brown's original post, the singer added in a follow-up Story, "LA ... make sure y'all throw a ceremony or parade for these firefighters and first responders after this."

He concluded, "Also the prisoners who were out there risking they lives need time knocked off their sentences," before leaving a man shurgging emoji. "Just saying."