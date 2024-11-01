Little Mix Reunites Two Years After Break Up

British girl group Little Mix has officially reunited following a two-year hiatus, prompting fans to speculate whether or not a comeback could be in the works.

LITTLE MIX IS BACKKK pic.twitter.com/K3fww5Ghzp — D • (@dlovesleighanne) November 1, 2024

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards posed together in high spirits, smiling and blowing kisses prior to some Halloween festivities. The three are the final members that remained before the group's demise in May 2022, with original member Jesy Nelson exiting the band in 2020. She claimed her departure was due to prolonged issues with mental health, noting "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

Despite Nelson's exit, there never seemed to be much bad blood between the rest of the songstresses, as they announced their break up amicably. They also stated they have decided to manage their own solo releases, with no plans to release music around the same time as one another in order to avoid clashing on the charts.

Edwards, who was previously engaged to One Direction's Zayn Malik, recently shared her reaction to Liam Payne's sudden and shocking death during her Oct. 28 episode of the "Happy Place" podcast.

"It just feels weird," Perrie explained. "It's just so sad. It's so heartbreaking and my heart honestly hurts for his family, his friends, Cheryl and his little boy. It's just absolutely devastating. I can't even imagine how they must be feeling right now. I didn't think it was real when I read it."

Formerly dubbed "biggest girl group in the world," The X-Factor curated trio have hinted at plans to return to music together, though they've never quite specified when.