Village People Explain Why They Agreed to Perform for Donald Trump's Inauguration

The Village People confirmed the band's upcoming performance at the inaugural events for Donald Trump.

On January 13, the disco group revealed through an official statement on Facebook that they accepted an invitation to partake in inaugural activities for Trump, including "at least one event" with the President-Elect.

"We know this won't make some of you happy to hear," the band continued. "However, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics."

The band's classic hit "Y.M.C.A." was a popular song choice at Trump rallies, leading the band to note its impact and intention.

"Our song 'Y.M.C.A.' is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," Village People said.

The band also stated its plan to "bring the country together with music."

On December 2, 2024, band member Victor Willis defended the administration's use of the song in Trump rallies. Though initially opposed to this gesture, Willis revealed that the campaign had claimed a political use license from Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI).

Willis also denied the claims touting "Y.M.C.A." as a gay anthem.