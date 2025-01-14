Whoopi Goldberg Defends Carrie Underwood's Choice to Perform at Trump Inauguration: 'I Won't Be Watching'

Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 has been defended by an unlikely person -- Whoopi Goldberg.

During an episode of The View on Jan. 14, Goldberg, who has long been a critic of Trump, shared that she intends to "stand behind" Underwood despite the criticism she has received after her performance was announced.

"I stand behind her," Goldberg said via Variety. "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support. It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested. I won't be watching, but that's just me."

Underwood was also defended by co-host Sunny Hostin.

"I think art is art and you have a right to perform where you want to perform," she chimed in.

Alyssa Farah Griffin also defended Underwood, stating that this is a smart business move for Underwood.

"If you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading her songs and not going to her shows. But, I also think from a business standpoint, it's not a bad decision for Carrie Underwood," she added.

Underwood has been slammed online since her performance was announced on Jan. 13.

"Carrie Underwood Jesus is about to take the wheel and drive your career right into the toilet," one X user wrote, referencing Underwood's hit song, "Jesus Take the Wheel."

"Are you all really surprised about carrie underwood performing at the inauguration?!? Please," wrote another.

"Carrie Underwood is performing at Tr*mp's inauguration. I knew it was something about her I never liked," shared someone else.

After her performance was announced, Underwood shared her own statement about her decision.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she shared via The Hollywood Reporter.

She and her husband, Mike Fisher, have been in the spotlight before due to controversial social media moves. Fisher previously released a lengthy statement about his support for Aaron Rogers after the football player refused to get vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underwood also previously liked a tweet that spoke out against the mask mandates that were in place during the pandemic.